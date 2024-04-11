Here are 3 solutions to get blood to folks in ‘blood deserts.’ One is often illegal

(NPR) – Across the world, hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people live in areas where there’s not enough blood in at least 75% of medical cases. Last month, a coalition of 27 doctors, researchers, and patient advocates coined the term “blood desert” in a Lancet Global Health paper last month, hoping to build awareness and share solutions.

n a blood desert, what are normally highly treatable conditions — trauma, sickle cell anemia or postpartum bleeding — often become deadly. (Read More)