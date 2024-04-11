New Tech That Asks ‘Are You Sure About Sending a Nude Photo?’

(Wall Street Journal) – It’s far too easy for teens to receive—and send—nude photos. Instagram is now taking a meaningful step to contain the problem, by automatically detecting and blurring nudes in its direct-messaging service. These images, real or fake, can cause emotional anguish, schoolwide humiliation and even financial harm. In recent months, “sextortion” scams have ensnared thousands of teenage boys across the U.S. Sending sexual images of minors is also a crime. (Read More)