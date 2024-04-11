Deaths of Despair Now Highest Among Black and Indigenous Americans

(Axios) – Middle-aged Black and Native Americans have higher death rates from alcoholic liver disease, overdoses and suicide than white Americans, dispelling longstanding narratives about what are collectively referred to as “deaths of despair.” Why it matters: New research in JAMA Psychiatry underscores how much the flow of illicit drugs, unequal access to the health system and worsening economic conditions have weighed on these minority groups. (Read More)