Global Stockpile of Cholera Vaccine Is Gone as Outbreaks Spread

(New York Times) – Doses of cholera vaccine are being given to patients as fast as they are produced and the global stockpile has run completely dry, as deadly outbreaks of the disease continue to spread. This does not shock anyone in the field of emergency epidemic response because the vaccine stockpile has been precariously low for years.

The surprise — the good news, which is in itself surprising since 'cholera' and 'good news' are rarely used together — is that three new vaccine makers are setting up production lines and joining the effort to replenish the stockpile.