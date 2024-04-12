An Artificial Womb Could Build a Bridge to Health for Premature Babies
April 12, 2024
(NPR) – A surgical team scurries around a pregnant female pig lying unconscious on an operating table. They’re about to take part in an experiment that could help provide a new option to help premature babies survive.
“The ultimate goal of today is to transition a fetus onto that artificial womb,” says Dr. Christoph Haller, motioning to a clear rectangular plastic sack with tubes running in and out of it. (Read More)