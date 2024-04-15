The Next Frontier for Brain Implants Is Artificial Vision

(Wired) – Bussard is one of a small number of blind individuals around the world who have risked brain surgery to get a visual prosthesis. In Spain, researchers at Miguel Hernández University have implanted four people with a similar system. The trials are the culmination of decades of research.

There's interest from industry, too. California-based Cortigent is developing the Orion, which has been implanted in six volunteers. Elon Musk's Neuralink is also working on a brain implant for vision. In an X post in March, Musk said Neuralink's device, called Blindsight, is "already working in monkeys."