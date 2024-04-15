In a Future with More ‘Mind Reading,’ Thanks to Neurotech, We May Need to Rethink Freedom of Thought

(The Conversation) – A cornerstone of neurorights is the idea that all people have a fundamental right to determine what state their brain is in and who is allowed to access that information, the way that people ordinarily have a right to determine what is done with their bodies and property. It’s commonly equated with “freedom of thought.”

Many ethicists and policymakers think this right to mental self-determination is so fundamental that it is never OK to undermine it, and that institutions should impose strict limits on neurotech. But as my research on neurorights argues, protecting the mind isn’t nearly as easy as protecting bodies and property. (Read More)