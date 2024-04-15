‘Miracle’ Weight-Loss Drugs Could Have Reduced Health Disparities. Instead They Got Worse

(Los Angeles Times via MSN) – Obesity — like so many diseases — disproportionately affects people in racial and ethnic groups that have been marginalized by the U.S. healthcare system. A class of drugs that succeeds where so many others have failed would seem to be a powerful tool for closing the gap. Instead, doctors who treat obesity, and the serious health risks that come with it, fear the medications are making this health disparity worse. (Read More)