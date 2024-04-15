ADHD Is Often Overlooked in Girls and Women. They Need Help, Too

(STAT News) – Boys aren’t the only people who develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It also affects girls and young women and adults of both genders. Yet girls and women with ADHD are chronically underdiagnosed and undertreated.

Individuals with this condition die about 10 years earlier than those without it. They are also up to three times more likely to experience a variety of nonfatal negative life events, such as serious car accidents, unintended teen pregnancy, episodes of anxiety and depression, and suicide attempts. (Read More)