AI Now Beats Humans at Basic Tasks–New Benchmarks Are Needed, Says Major Report
April 15, 2024
(Nature) – Artificial intelligence (AI) systems, such as the chatbot ChatGPT, have become so advanced that they now very nearly match or exceed human performance in tasks including reading comprehension, image classification and competition-level mathematics, according to a new report (see ‘Speedy advances’). Rapid progress in the development of these systems also means that many common benchmarks and tests for assessing them are quickly becoming obsolete. (Read More)