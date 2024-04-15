What Kate Middleton Reminds Us About the Role of Privacy in Healing

(MedPage Today) – Out of all of the many reactions I had — sadness, surprise, worry — what I found myself wishing for most was that she could just shut the lens down and no longer have the attention of the world on her. (I recognize the irony — and my ambivalence — about writing an article on just this topic at all.) In other words, I wished that she might have the sanctity of space. A wholly private space, separate from what the world wants from her, which is self-packaged for public consumption, wrapped in a neat bow. (Read More)