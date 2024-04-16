Mexico, a Leading Producer of Illicit Fentanyl, Can’t Get Enough for Medical Use, Study Finds

(Associated Press) – A report released by the Mexican government Friday says the country is facing a dire shortage of fentanyl for medical use, even as Mexican cartels pump out tons of the illicit narcotic.

The paradox was reported in a study by Mexico’s National Commission on Mental Health and Addictions. The study did not give a reason for the shortage of the synthetic opioid, which is needed for anesthesia in hospitals, but claimed it was a worldwide problem. (Read More)