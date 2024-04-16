Chinese Company Under Congressional Scrutiny Makes Key U.S. Drugs

(New York Times) – A Chinese company targeted by members of Congress over potential ties to the Chinese government makes blockbuster drugs for the American market that have been hailed as advances in the treatment of cancers, obesity and debilitating illnesses like cystic fibrosis.

WuXi AppTec is one of several companies that lawmakers have identified as potential threats to the security of individual Americans' genetic information and U.S. intellectual property.