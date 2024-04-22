A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available

April 22, 2024

European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 32, no. 4, 2024) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Uncertainties Experienced by Parents of Children Diagnosed with severe Combined Immunodeficiency through Newborn Screening” by Melissa Raspa, et al.
  • “Surveillance of multiple congenital Anomalies; Searching for new Associations” by Joan K. Morris, et al.
  • “Glowing Gels and Pipettes aplenty: How do Commercial stock Image Banks Portray genetic Tests?” by Rachel Horton

 

Posted by

Posted in Genetic Ethics, Healthcare, Journal Articles, Research Ethics

Ad