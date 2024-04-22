A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
April 22, 2024
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 32, no. 4, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Uncertainties Experienced by Parents of Children Diagnosed with severe Combined Immunodeficiency through Newborn Screening” by Melissa Raspa, et al.
- “Surveillance of multiple congenital Anomalies; Searching for new Associations” by Joan K. Morris, et al.
- “Glowing Gels and Pipettes aplenty: How do Commercial stock Image Banks Portray genetic Tests?” by Rachel Horton