CDC Investigating Nearly 20 Cases of People Falling Ill from Counterfeit Botox

(UPI) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is investigating nearly 20 reports of people experiencing adverse effects from injections of counterfeit Botox. The federal agency announced its investigation Monday in a statement, saying at least 19 people in nine states have reported experiencing harmful reactions to injections of botulinum toxin, better known as Botox, from unlicensed or untrained individuals in non-healthcare settings, including homes and spas.