They Experimented on Themselves in Secret. What They Discovered Helped Win a War

(Wired) – The untold, top-secret story of the British researchers who found the key to keeping humans alive underwater—and helped make D-Day a success.

In my field of dive research, there’s one story from eight decades ago that blows the rest of us out of the water. It concerns a group of scientists who conducted a series of tests on themselves so extreme, so dangerous, and so key to the outcome of the Second World War that it got buried under classification markings for generations. This groundbreaking research was so secret, in fact, that professionals in my field will learn about it here for the first time. (Read More)