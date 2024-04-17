Hackers Start Leaking Stolen Change Healthcare Data
April 17, 2024
(Axios) – The RansomHub hacking group is starting to share snippets of the data stolen from Change Healthcare’s networks during a recent attack. Why it matters: Initial screenshots published Monday and seen by Axios suggest that hackers have stolen a trove of sensitive information, including patients’ hospital bills, financial documents and company contracts. There’s currently a countdown on RansomHub’s dark-web leak site threatening to publish the data on Friday. (Read More)