Congress Fast-Tracks TikTok Ban Legislation, Setting Up Possible Passage This Month

(Wall Street Journal) – Congress is fast-tracking a bipartisan effort to crack down on TikTok that could lead to passage of a law this month forcing a sale or eventual ban of the popular Chinese-controlled app in the U.S.

The House plans to vote this weekend on revised TikTok legislation that would tie it to a sweeping package of aid for Ukraine and Israel. The new approach would give TikTok up to a year to find new ownership—versus the six months previously proposed—with the fate of the wildly popular video-sharing app hanging in the balance. (Read More)