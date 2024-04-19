Quebec Man Has Two Healthy Fingers Amputated to Relieve ‘Body Integrity Dysphoria’

(National Post) – The young Quebec man was so desperate to get rid of his fingers he contemplated building a small, makeshift guillotine. “He couldn’t imagine himself living for the years to come with those fingers,” according to a recently published case report.

Instead, a surgeon at his local hospital agreed to an elective amputation in what is being called the first described case of "digits amputation" for body integrity dysphoria, or BID, a rare and complex condition characterized by an intense desire to amputate a perfectly healthy body part, such as an arm or a leg.