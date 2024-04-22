Eating Disorders Still a “Huge Problem” in Climbing, Gold Medalist Garnbret Says

(Reuters) – Eating disorders remain a “huge” issue in climbing, Olympic gold medallist Janja Garnbret said, even as new regulations meant to stop dangerously underweight athletes competing came into effect earlier this month.

The International Federation of Sport Climbing announced the new rules in February after a group of elite climbers spoke out about their experiences with relative energy deficiency in sport (RED-S) and demanded action from the governing body. (Read More)