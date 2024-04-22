Oncologists’ Meetings with Drug Reps Don’t Help Cancer Patients Live Longer

(NPR) – When drug company reps visit doctors, it usually includes lunch or dinner and a conversation about a new drug. These direct-to-physician marketing interactions are tracked as payments in a public database, and a new study shows the meetings work. That is, doctors prescribe about five percent more oncology drugs following a visit from a pharmaceutical representative, according to the new study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research this month. But the researchers also found that the practice doesn’t make cancer patients live longer. (Read More)