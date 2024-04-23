New Race-Neutral Kidney Evaluation Moves Thousands of Black Patients Up Transplant Waitlist

(ABC News) – The U.S. faces a dire kidney organ shortage, meaning patients with kidney failure must meet certain criteria to be considered good candidates for a transplant.

One of those considerations is a test called the “eGFR” calculation, which is a measure of a person’s kidney function. This metric takes into account factors like age, sex, body weight and — until recently — a person’s race. The decision to include race was based on outdated studies that relied on an assumption that Black patients had differences in kidney function compared to other groups. (Read More)