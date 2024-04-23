New Race-Neutral Kidney Evaluation Moves Thousands of Black Patients Up Transplant Waitlist

April 23, 2024

a clinical worker holding a sealed box that says "human organ"

(ABC News) – The U.S. faces a dire kidney organ shortage, meaning patients with kidney failure must meet certain criteria to be considered good candidates for a transplant.

One of those considerations is a test called the “eGFR” calculation, which is a measure of a person’s kidney function. This metric takes into account factors like age, sex, body weight and — until recently — a person’s race. The decision to include race was based on outdated studies that relied on an assumption that Black patients had differences in kidney function compared to other groups. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, highlights, Human Dignity, News, Organ Donation / Transplantation

Ad