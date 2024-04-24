California Nurses Rally Against AI Tools in Healthcare

(MedPage Today) – Union nurses rallied against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools they called “untested” and “unregulated” during a protest outside the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center on Monday.

Despite reports that health systems are investing millions of dollars in AI technologies, Michelle Gutierrez-Vo, RN, BSN, a charge nurse at Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center and president of the California Nurses Association (CNA), said that neither the hospitals nor the tech industry have proven that these tools improve the quality of patient care.