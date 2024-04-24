Justice Dept. Reaches $138.7 Million Settlement Over F.B.I.’s Failures in Nassar Case

(New York Times) – The Justice Department said on Tuesday it would pay $138.7 million to resolve claims by young women and girls, including many top female gymnasts, of sexual abuse by the former U.S.A. Gymnastics doctor Lawrence G. Nassar.

The far-reaching settlement, which covers 139 claims, stems from the failure of F.B.I. officials to promptly investigate allegations that would ultimately lead to a horrifying conclusion: Mr. Nassar had sexually assaulted hundreds of women and girls under the guise of examinations and treatment. (Read More)