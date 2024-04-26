Are Robots the Solution to the Crisis in Older-Person Care?

(Nature) – Social robots that promise companionship and stimulation for older people and those with dementia are attracting investment, but some question their benefits.

Robots are an increasingly popular form of therapy for older people with dementia. It’s been suggested that social robots, on which much of the research has been based, can improve people’s moods, increase social interaction, reduce symptoms of dementia and give carers some much-needed relief. But some researchers are beginning to question if these devices are ready for widespread use with this population. The research proving robots’ worth is sparse, and there are ethical concerns — especially around the idea that their use might reduce human contact in a population that is dearly in need of it. (Read More)