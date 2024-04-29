US FDA Approves Pfizer’s Gene Therapy for Rare Bleeding Disorder

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s gene therapy for hemophilia B on Friday, the second such therapy for the rare bleeding disorder that typically requires regular infusions of a blood-clotting protein. People with hemophilia have a fault in a gene that regulates production of proteins called clotting factors, which can cause spontaneous as well as severe bleeding following injuries or surgery. It predominately affects males. (Read More)