US FDA Approves Pfizer’s Gene Therapy for Rare Bleeding Disorder

April 29, 2024

picture of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sign

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s gene therapy for hemophilia B on Friday, the second such therapy for the rare bleeding disorder that typically requires regular infusions of a blood-clotting protein. People with hemophilia have a fault in a gene that regulates production of proteins called clotting factors, which can cause spontaneous as well as severe bleeding following injuries or surgery. It predominately affects males. (Read More)

