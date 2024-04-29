Inside the Opaque World of IVF, Where Errors Are Rarely Made Public

(Washington Post) – Most of the time, experts say, errors and accidents go unreported in the burgeoning fertility industry, which is largely self-policed. It is not mandated to report errant episodes to the government, the public, any professional organization or even patients — despite a code of ethics that explicitly says practitioners should promptly tell patients about lost or destroyed genetic material.

This opaque system is under scrutiny again after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled this year that frozen embryos are children. That case involved a patient who accidentally dropped and destroyed embryos belonging to three couples at a fertility clinic. (Read More)