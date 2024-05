(Axios) – The rate of cesarean births in the U.S. has gone up, again. Why it matters: About one in three births in the U.S. are C-sections, according to new data, well above the 10-15% rate that the WHO considers “ideal.” By the numbers: The national C-section delivery rate increased in 2023 to 32.4%, up from 32.1% in 2022, according to provisional CDC numbers. (Read More)