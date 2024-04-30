USDA to Test Ground Beef in States with Outbreaks of Bird Flu in Diary Cows
April 30, 2024
(NBC News) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday it is collecting samples of ground beef at retail stores in states with outbreaks of bird flu in dairy cows for testing but remains confident the meat supply is safe. The USDA will analyze the ground beef with tests that determine “whether any viral particles are present,” according to a statement. Some dairy cows are processed into ground beef when they grow old. (Read More)