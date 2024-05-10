A New Edition of Developing World Bioethics Is Now Available

May 10, 2024

Developing World Bioethics (vol. 24, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “The indigenous African cultural Value of Human Tissues and Implications for Bio-Banking” by David Nderitu and Claudia Emerson
  • “A Market for Diagnostic Devices for extreme Point-of-Care Testing: Are We ASSURED of an ethical Outcome?” by Mark Howard
  • “An ethical Analysis of a prospective new Paradigm of Life: Nanotechnology-enabled Human Beings within the Framework of Principlism” by Banu Buruk, Perihan Elif Ekmekci and Berna Arda

 

