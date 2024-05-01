Two international bioethics training grant opportunities available- deadline June 6, 2024.

The International Research Ethics Education and Curriculum Development Award (grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/pa-files/PAR-22-118.html ) supports curriculum development for master’s level courses at institutions in low- and middle income countries (LMIC) including courses for skill development, including practicum experiences; and mentoring activities.

The International Bioethics Research Training Program (grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/pa-files/PAR-22-116.html ) supports LMIC-U.S. collaborative institutional bioethics doctoral and postdoctoral research training programs that incorporate didactic, mentored research and career development components to prepare trainees for positions of scholarship and leadership at health research institutions in LMICs.

The instructions for submitting applications are available through the program announcement links above. It may also be helpful to look at the descriptions of the currently funded bioethics training grants through the links on this webpage: www.fic.nih.gov/Grants/Search/Pages/search-grants.aspx?program=bioet70