FDA Finally Moves to Scrutinize Specialized Health Screenings

(ProPublica) – The agency issued a rule that brings new scrutiny to a range of critical lab-developed tests, including certain cancer and prenatal screenings. ProPublica previously reported how lab-test accuracy and marketing had skirted federal oversight.

