Anger Has Been Linked to Heart Disease. A New Study Suggests Why.
May 1, 2024
(Washington Post) – The phrase “anger kills” might have a more literal meaning:New research suggests a possible reason frequent anger has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, emphasizes the potential health risks associated with intense anger and illuminates the influence of negative emotions on our overall well-being. (Read More)