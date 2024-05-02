‘ChatGPT for CRISPR’ Creates New Gene-Editing Tools

(Nature) – In the never-ending quest to discover previously unknown CRISPR gene-editing systems, researchers have scoured microbes in everything from hot springs and peat bogs to poo and even yogurt. Now, thanks to advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI), they might be able to design these systems with the push of a button.

This week, researchers published details of how they used a generative AI tool called a protein language model — a neural network trained on millions of protein sequences — to design CRISPR gene-editing proteins, and were then able to show that some of these systems work as expected in the laboratory. (Read More)