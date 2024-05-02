Hormones for Menopause Are Safe, Study Finds. Here’s What Changed

(NPR) – The benefits of hormone therapy for the treatment of menopause symptoms outweigh the risks. That’s the conclusion of a new study published in the medical journal JAMA.

“Among women below the age of 60, we found hormone therapy has low risk of adverse events and [is] safe for treating bothersome hot flashes, night sweats and other menopausal symptoms, ” says study author Dr. JoAnn Manson, chief of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. This is a departure from the advice many women have been given in the past. (Read More)