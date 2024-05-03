Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening?

(New York Times) – All vaccines have at least occasional side effects. But people who say they were injured by Covid vaccines believe their cases have been ignored.

The Covid vaccines, a triumph of science and public health, are estimated to have prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths. Yet even the best vaccines produce rare but serious side effects. And the Covid vaccines have been given to more than 270 million people in the United States, in nearly 677 million doses.

Dr. Zimmerman's account is among the more harrowing, but thousands of Americans believe they suffered serious side effects following Covid vaccination. As of April, just over 13,000 vaccine-injury compensation claims have been filed with the federal government — but to little avail.