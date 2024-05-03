Proton Pump Inhibitors Tied to Migraine, Other Severe Headache Types

(Medscape) – Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are used to control acid reflux, are associated with an increased risk for migraine and other severe headache types, new research showed.

Using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) investigators conducted a cross-sectional analysis and found all types of acid-suppression therapy were associated with an increased risk for severe headache including migraine but that PPI's conferred the greatest risk.