Loving Him Meant Facing My Greatest Fear

(New York Times Magazine) – Living with a disability, I shielded myself from dance. Then I met him.

Pain turns my body rigid, an inconvenient fortress. I was born with sacral agenesis, a congenital disability that restricts my mobility, making the actions Matty wants me to do arduous and uncomfortable. I want to stop, rest, but I keep going. He watches me dance and asks me to check in with my body, to touch my sternum or inch my fingers across my ribs, counting — not as an empty aesthetic gesture, but to really be here, with myself, sensing my heart, through effort, rising. I do it. (Read More)