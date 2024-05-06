Cervical Cancer Can Be Eliminated. Alabama Is Leading the Way.

(Wall Street Journal) – Doctors are rallying around an audacious goal: eliminating a cancer for the first time.

Cervical cancer rates in the U.S. have dropped by more than half since the 1970s. Pap tests enable doctors to purge precancerous cells, and a vaccine approved in 2006 has protected a generation of women against human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted infection that causes more than 90% of cervical cancers.

With this evidence that the disease is preventable, groups that have worked for decades to end polio and malaria are turning to cervical cancer, plotting to take cases down to null. The World Health Organization is urging countries to boost vaccination, screening and treatment. Doctors in the U.S. are working on a national plan. (Read More)