Some Patients Suffered Psychiatric Issues After Ozempic Initiation

May 6, 2024

A picture of a slide adjusting scale

(Medpage Today) – Some patients who newly started a GLP-1 receptor agonist quickly developed psychiatric symptoms, a few case reports detailed here. One case involved a female, age 42, with a history of bipolar I disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. Because of her psychiatric history, she was deemed not a candidate for bariatric surgery and was started on semaglutide (Ozempic). (Read More)

