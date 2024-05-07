The Conjoined Twins Who Refused to Be ‘Fixed’

(The Atlantic) – When George Schappell came out as transgender in 2007, he joined a population at the center of medical and ethical controversy. Schappell was used to this. He had been born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, in 1961 with the left side of his face, some of his skull, and a portion of his brain conjoined with those of his sister, Lori. Following doctors’ advice, their parents put them in an institution for children with intellectual disabilities.

At the time, children with "birth defects" were routinely consigned to what the activist Harriet McBryde Johnson termed the "disability gulag," a network of facilities designed in part to care for such children and in part to keep them out of the public view. Conditions could be abysmal, but even better-maintained facilities cut residents off from society and deprived them of autonomy. In their early 20s, the twins fought their way out by enlisting the help of Pennsylvania's first lady, whose stepson was disabled.