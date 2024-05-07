Genes Known to Increase the Risk of Alzheimer’s May Actually Be an Inherited Form of the Disorder, Researchers Say
May 7, 2024
(CNN) – Alzheimer’s disease may be inherited more often than previously known, according to a new study that paints a clearer picture of a gene long known to be linked to the common form of dementia. The authors of the study, published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, say that this might even be considered a distinct, inherited form of the disease and that different approaches to testing and treatment may be needed. (Read More)