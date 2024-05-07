Assisted Dying Debate Terrifying for Disabled People, Says Actress Liz Carr

(BBC) – In Canada, people with a disability can have an assisted death, provided they feel they are suffering intolerably and their condition cannot be reversed.

Carr has been a vocal opponent of assisted dying for more than a decade. But in the last six months, the debate has accelerated, with Scotland set to debate an assisted dying bill this autumn, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying he would back a UK-wide change to the law.

The Silent Witness actress is concerned about how this could affect vulnerable or disabled people. These fears are central to her new documentary Better Off Dead?, in which she makes the case against assisted dying in the UK. (Read More)