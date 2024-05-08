Just One Human Is Infected by Bird Flu in the US. More Cases Are Likely

(Bloomberg via Yahoo!) – It’s spreading rapidly among cows. It’s also infecting skunks, mountain lions and red foxes. Yet as the highly contagious avian flu affects mammals across the US, just one human case has been reported so far.

But that’s probably only because there is extremely limited testing of people underway to detect it. State governments and farm owners have kept Centers for Disease Control and Prevention teams from conducting on-the-ground investigations that would offer a fuller picture of the prevalence of the virus in humans. (Read More)