The Quest for Treatment to Keep Weight Off After Ozempic

(Wall Street Journal) – Researchers including the team at Columbia and drugmakers are trying to solve the biggest problem in the weight-loss industry today: how to keep weight off once you lose it. Hundreds of thousands of people have shed tons of weight on blockbuster drugs including Ozempic and Wegovy. But many put the pounds back on when they stop taking the medications. Millions of others like Diaz who lost weight by changing their diets and exercise habits struggle not to regain. (Read More)