Don’t Fear AI-Driven “Biosurveillance,” Experts Say

(Axios) – Biosecurity experts say AI-driven “biosurveillance” could help spot the next pandemic or biological attack. The big picture: An initial surge of concern over the threat from AI-generated superbugs and bioweapons has begun to ebb as AI’s advantages in biodefense emerge. Yes, but: The experts Axios spoke to at the AI Expo for National Competitiveness agreed that “biosurveillance” is a label that will repel people. They hope to reframe it as “biosafety” or “bio transparency.” (Read More)