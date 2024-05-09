Neuralink’s First Brain-Chip Implant in a Human Appeared Flawless. There Was a Problem.

(Wall Street Journal) – Neuralink encountered a problem with the implant in its first human patient, Noland Arbaugh, that reduced the amount of data it could capture from his brain, according to a blog post the company published on Wednesday.

Some data was lost because a number of the implant’s threads that had been placed in Arbaugh’s brain came out. The company, owned by Elon Musk, didn’t disclose the reason why some threads retracted unexpectedly. Neuralink posted about the problem on its blog after The Wall Street Journal inquired about the issue. (Read More)