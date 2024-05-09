Hospitals Are Refusing to Do Surgeries Unless You Pay in Full First
May 9, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – Now, more hospitals and surgery centers are demanding patients pay in advance. Advance billing helps the facilities avoid hounding patients to settle up. Yet it is distressing patients who must come up with thousands of dollars while struggling with serious conditions.
Those who can’t come up with the sums have been forced to put off procedures. Some who paid up discovered later they were overcharged, then had to fight for refunds. (Read More)