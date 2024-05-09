Scientists Celebrate ‘First Step’ in Making Food Allergies History

(Independent) – Children with peanut and milk allergies have shown dramatic improvements on a new trial. Five NHS hospitals have so far joined a £2.5 million clinical trial, thanks to funding from the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation. Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died in 2016 after suffering a severe allergic reaction to sesame baked into a Pret baguette. Her parents, Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, campaigned for a change in food laws and set up the foundation with the hope of curing allergies through research.

Now the new clinical oral immunotherapy (OIT) trial is using everyday foods to build up an allergy patient's tolerance over time.