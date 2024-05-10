Bird Flu Keeps Rewriting the Textbooks. It’s Why Scientists Are Unsettled by the U.S. Dairy Cattle Outbreak

(STAT News) – Twenty-seven years ago today, a 3-year-old boy in Hong Kong developed a sore throat, spiked a fever, and started to cough. Six days later, he was hospitalized; six days after that, he died of acute respiratory distress caused by viral pneumonia. Testing showed the toddler, who’d had contact with sick chickens before becoming ill, had been infected with H5N1 bird flu. (Read More)